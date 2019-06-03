close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 4, 2019

ANP finalises preparations for protest against price-hike

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has finalised preparation for its protest scheduled for June 9 against rising inflation in the country. A statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Monday said that a meeting of senior party leaders decided that the ANP president would lead the protest in Charsadda, Aimal Wali Khan in Mohmand and Swabi districts, Ameer Haider Hoti in Mardan and Sardar Hussain Babak in Buner. Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Khushdil Khan would lead the protest in Peshawar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar