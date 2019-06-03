SC seeks report on action taken against errant cops

The Karachi registry of the Supreme Court on Monday directed the chief secretary to submit a report with regard to the action taken against the senior police officers that have been found to be involved in making illegal appointments in the Sindh Reserve Police as well as in other irregularities and misconduct.

Hearing the matter of police personnel pertaining to the dismissal of their services from the Sindh police department, a three-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the provincial law officer as to what action had been taken against the police officials who were involved in making illegal appointments in the police department.

The provincial law officer informed the top court that departmental proceedings were being conducted against the police officers who were involved in making illegal appointments.

The police personnel submitted that they were appointed in the Hyderabad police department after fulfilling all the codal formalities, but they were later terminated from service on the pretext of making illegal appointments. They submitted that they were not issued with any show-cause notices and were removed from service without completing the due process of law. The bench gave the provincial law officer four weeks to file a report with regard to the action taken against the police officials involved in making illegal appointments.

Bail plea dismissed

The city registry of the top court also dismissed a pre-arrest bail application filed by two men accused of being involved in the illegal allotment of 35 acres.

The accused, namely Amjad and Aslam, had approached the SC for obtaining pre-arrest bail after their plea was rejected by the high court. According to the National Accountability Bureau, the applicants were involved in the illegal allotment of 35 acres in Korangi.