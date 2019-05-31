Government approves merger of three CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday approved the merger of three projects related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and come up with an umbrella project (for 60-month period) at a revised cost of Rs2.618 billion from July 2019 to June 2024.

All three projects have been merged into one and brought under the domain of CPEC Project Director at Ministry of Planning.

The umbrella project merged three projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (CPECSP) at a cost of Rs1220.503 million, Center of Excellence China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (COE-CPEC) at a cost of Rs1350 million and China Pakistan Friendly Exchange Program at a cost of Rs306 million. The cost of three projects stood at Rs2.877 billion in totality.

Now with the merger of three projects, the cost has been revised downward to Rs2.618 billion, saving Rs259 million.

However, the researchers are not happy with the decision to bring Center of Excellence CPEC under the direct control of Project Director of CPEC Secretariat at Ministry of Planning.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in a meeting, held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, approved four projects worth Rs6.552 billion and recommended four projects worth Rs237.178 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

Two projects related to governance were presented. One of the presented projects, namely ‘Competitive and Livable City of Karachi’ worth Rs3.36 billion, was presented aims at addressing the structure development needs of Karachi and to improve competitiveness and livability of the city. The CDWP referred the project to ECNEC for further approval.

Ministry Of Planning Development and Reform presented the second project “China Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project“worth Rs2618.21 million as the scope of CPEC projects have been enhanced requiring separate coordination and research wings.

The projects related to energy, information technology, manpower, governance and education were presented in the meeting.

The Ministry of Planning and Development of Government of Sindh and Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs Division presented a project ‘Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project’ worth Rs11533.500 million. The purpose of this project is the construction of 160 secondary school blocks, which will be implemented in following ten districts of Southern Sindh, Sujawal, Tharparker, Umerkot, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Tando M.Khan, Matiari, Mirpur Khas and Tando Allah Yar . The CDWP recommended this project to ECNEC for consideration.

The second project “Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan (Education Related) worth Rs2995.896 million, presented by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training with a focus on Sustainable Development Goals was also approved by the CDWP meeting.

Two projects related to energy sector namely “1230 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Haveli Bahadur Shah, District Jhang“ worth Rs97253.06 million and “1230 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Balloki, District Kasur” worth Rs94037.63 million were referred to ECNEC for further approval.

“Youth Education, Employment, Empowerment Project Sindh” worth Rs1019.519 million was approved by the CDWP. One Information Technology related project “High Impact Skills Boot Camp” worth Rs338.522 million was also given approval in the CDWP meeting.