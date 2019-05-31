Jumatul Wida observed countrywide

LAHORE: Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, was observed with traditional religious fervour and solemnity across the country. Millions of fast observing faithful thronged the mosques and other open places to offer Friday prayers in congregations.

All large and small mosques across the provincial metropolis were specially decorated for the occasion and were crowded with believers to the capacity.

Many religious organisations also observed Friday as Al-Quds Day to highlight the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel for the last 71 years, taking out rallies and holding protests to divert media attention towards one of the oldest burning issues of the Muslim world. Many religious leaders appealed to the masses for observing Friday as Al-Quds Day and Kashmir Day to invite world attention towards the occupation of Muslim states by non-Muslim armies against the will of the masses and blatant violation of international laws. Clerics delivered Friday sermons condemning brutal killings of Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims, and also the shifting of US embassy to Jerusalem.

During the Friday prayers, people thronged to mosques in large numbers causing paucity of space which forced a number of people to offer prayers in the open areas outside the mosques under blazing May Sun. The managements of mosques had erected tents outside the main mosque buildings to create additional space for offering prayers. Despite that, people offered prayers on roads at many places.

Imams and Khateeb, in their sermons called upon the Muslim Ummah to purify their souls in the holy month through greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah and be kind to fellow beings. They stressed for Muslim unity and called for making joint struggle for emancipation of Muslim world from the subjugation of colonial powers and Baitul Muqaddas from the clutches of Israel.

They laid emphasis on maintaining harmony and asked the people to beware of the miscreants and anti-state elements who wanted to create hatred among the followers of various schools of thought. They called for greater unity among the Muslims to counter the challenges. They made special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, and unity of Muslims of the world.

Prayers were also offered for independence of Kashmir, Palestine and other parts of the world where Muslims are engaged in struggle for their rights of self-determination.

Shia Ulema Council (SUC) took out a rally on Mall Road after Friday prayers in connection with the Al-Quds Day which was observed by the organisation on the appeal of its patron Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi. Large number of women and children were also among the participants and were raising slogans for the cause of Al-Quds.

The leaders while speaking to the participants, emphasised that Muslim renaissance organisations like Hamas, Akhwanul Muslimoon and Hizbullah were not terrorist but were striving for the rights of Muslims, ensuring their independence from the Zionists yoke and for the re-establishment of independent state of Palestine in the areas it had before 1948 and with the Al-Aqsa mosque restored to its historic status.

They stressed for the need of greater unity among Muslim schools of thought to foil the enemy conspiracies. Another rally was taken out by Majlis Wahdat Muslemin from Islampura to the Faisal Chowk.

The MWM leaders demanded immediate liberation of Palestine, Kashmir, and other Muslim lands from the occupation of non-Muslim powers through the same formula applied on East Timor and South Sudan. Badshahi Masjid chief Khateeb Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad delivered Friday sermon on the issue of illegal occupation of Palestine and Kashmir, and later staged a demonstration outside the masjid for the liberation Al-Quds.

Our correspondent from Hafizabad adds: The faithful observed the Jumatul Wida amid tight security here.

The Ulema during their Juma sermons asked the people to get united on one platform to foil the nefarious designs of the anti-Islamic forces. They appealed to the people to follow the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah. They demanded the government introduce the Islamic system in the country.

OKARA: Activists of the MWM and other Shia organisations on Friday took out various rallies to observe the Al-Quds Day across the country.

In Okara, the participants carrying banners and placards chanted slogans against the Israel and the US. In Depalpur, a rally started from outside the Imambargah Sajadia which later culminated at Madina Chowk. Syed Anwarul Haq Zaidi led the rally. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Israel’s aggression was a great danger for the world peace, particularly for the Muslim World.

The Israeli forces were killing the innocent Palestinians, he added. He demanded the government play true and effective role for the Muslim world’s complete unity.