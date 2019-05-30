Samundri Bar president shot dead

FAISALABAD: Samundri Bar Association president Ghazanfar Warraich was shot dead near Rescue-15 office on Thursday. The assailants fled the scene after killing Warraich. Members of the Bar protested the killing of Warraich and demanded immediate arrest of killers. The former president of the BAR, Assistant Commissioner (AC), the SP (Sadr) Tandlian Wala, and DSP reached the place of murder. City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Azher Akram has constituted two police teams to trace the killers.