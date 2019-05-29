Swabi varsity VC awarded prestigious RES fellowship

PESHAWAR: University of Swabi Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan, has been awarded the prestigious fellowship of the Royal Entomological Society (RES) of London.

The fellows are entitled to make use of the title “Fellows of the Royal Entomological Society’ and the suffix “FRES” is regarded as an academic qualification. Founded in 1833, the Royal Entomological Society under the title of Entomological Society of London is the successor of several short-lived societies dating back to 1745. In 1885, a Royal Charter was granted to the Entomological Society by Queen Victoria and the privilege of adding the word “Royal” to the title was granted by King George V in 1933, the Centenary of the Society’s foundation. Many eminent scientists of the past like Darwin and Wallace have remained fellows of the society, which aims at the improvement and diffusion of entomological science. Prof Imtiaz Ali Khan would now be eligible to attend the society’s meetings.