PM assures MQM-P team of allaying concerns

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held out an assurance to a delegation of the government’s ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of considering their genuine concerns, including formation of a provincial finance commission to ensuring equitable distribution of resources among the federating units.

The MQM-P delegation, which included Minister for Information Technology Dr Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Nasim, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed, Wasim Akhtar, Aminul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar and Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq.

The visitors contended before the prime minister that till the formation of the provincial finance commission, it should be made sure that the major cities, like Karachi and Hyderabad should get their due share with regards to developmental funds.