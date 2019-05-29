Japanese envoy hands over 4 ambulances to PRCS

Islamabad : The Government of Japan formalised the donation of four state-of-the-art high-roof ambulances to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) at a handing over ceremony here at the PRCS Headquarters.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda were the special guests at the iftar dinner-cum-handover ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous said, service to humanity is the supreme service and in this realm, PRCS had made its name at the national and international levels. She thanked Japan for always standing by Pakistan, for extending humanitarian assistance, and for launching woman empowerment programmes in the country.

The Japanese Ambassador appreciated the humanitarian services of PRCS and assured that the Government of Japan would continue to cooperate with the organization in the future as well.

The Chairman of PRCS Dr. Saeed Elahi thanked the Government of Japan for donating ambulances to PRCS and bearing expenses on their upgradation, re-fabrication, and transportation.