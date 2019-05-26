close
Mon May 27, 2019
May 27, 2019

Man critical after east London stabbing

World

May 27, 2019

LONDON: A young man is in a life-threatening condition following a double stabbing in east London. Police were called to the scene in Mile End at around 4.30pm on Sunday and two men were found suffering from stab wounds.A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as life-threatening. The second victim, who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, suffered less serious injuries but was also taken to hospital for treatment. Scotland Yard has launched an investigation as officers remain at the scene in St Paul’s Way. The force said no arrests have been made.

