Ramazan Dastarkhawans

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has said that 32 Ramazan Dastarkhawans have been established across the district. He said this during his visit to a Ramazan Bazaar established in the Model Bazaar of Gujrat on Sunday. The DC told that 20 Ramazan Dastarkhawans were set up in Tehsil Gujrat, eight in Tehsil Kharian and four in Tehsil Serai Alamgir.