300 motorcycles impounded in Pindi for ban violation

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) in their efforts to implement the pillion riding ban imposed by the Punjab government has impounded over 300 motorcycles in different police stations and issued challan slips to 2,130 violators.

According to a CTP spokesman, the pillion riding ban was imposed for motorcyclists on May 21 in Rawalpindi district for two weeks.

In order to curtail rising street crimes in Rawalpindi, the government had banned pillion riding from 7 pm to 7 am and the decision was taken in line with the recommendations sent by the DC, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Meanwhile, Westridge, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Morgah, Taxila, Wah Cantonment and other police stations also registered as many as 58 FIRs against those violated the ban.