Traditional ‘Balochi chappal’ gaining popularity among Eid buyers

Islamabad : A traditional hand-made footwear ‘Balochi chappals’ in sandal style with it durability and uniqueness have started attracting citizens of the country ahead of Eid-ul-fitr where shopkeepers were doing roaring business these days and working till late night to meet buyers’ demands.

A number of customers thronging bazaars and markets in the search of traditional famous Balochi Chappal to select decent, shiny and unique designed pair of shoes for themselves and family members.

The local makers of ‘Balochi chappal’ feel proud of their art, which is their cultural heritage.

According to Shopkeepers, these Balochi embroidery sandals are sold both at higher and lower prices depend on the quality and work.

This hand-made manufacturing of ‘Balochi chappal’ is a fine work requiring keen attention and hard work.