‘Efforts on to establish cadet college in Dir’

DIR: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Malakand Major General Khalid Saeed on Saturday said army was striving to establish a cadet college and army public school in Dir so that students could get quality education at their doorstep.

He was addressing as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Dir Public School in Dir Town. The school is being run under army’s supervision. Member National Assembly (MNA) Sahibzada Sibghatullah, former MNA Najmuddin Khan, District Nazim Upper Dir Sahibzada Fasihullah, former MPA Muhammad Anwar Khan, local elders and others also attended the ceremony. The GOC said that talented teaching staff was hired for the school to make it a quality education institution. He said after sensing love for education among students they decided to provide them an educational institute where they could get quality education. Major General Khalid Saeed said that Rs7 million was being spent on the construction of the school building. He said that he was feeling happy to inaugurate the school which was the demand of the local people from the army to establish a quality education institute in Dir. The GOC said that they would also establish a cadet college and school. He said that they renamed former district council public high school Dir to Dir Public School and now it would be run under army’s supervision. He said with the cooperation of local people it would become a better education institute where students could get quality education. Najmuddin Khan and Fasihullah lauded the role and efforts of the GOC in establishing the Dir Public School and said that the GOC should also play his role to establish army public school and a cadet college in Dir. They said Upper Dir had lagged far behind from other districts in education.