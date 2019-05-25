Sherpao fears further price-hike after next budget

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said the imposition of Rs750 billion new taxes in the next budget would lead to further price-hike in the country.

Speaking to journalists at an Iftar dinner, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers made tall claims before the last general election, but instead of honouring the commitments they made Pakistan’s sovereignty hostage to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the PTI during its nine-month rule borrowed Rs1,000 billion.

He felt the country’s economy would collapse if Prime Minister Imran Khan remained in power. He said the opposition parties should to join hands to oust the government as it was bent upon pushing the country and its institutions towards destruction.

Aftab Sherpao said that the rulers had started victimising its political rivals instead of working for the welfare of the people.

He criticised the government for the rupee’s devaluation, inflation and lawlessness, saying the people would take to the streets if the government did not provide them relief. Aftab Sherpao said unemployment was on the rise as the government had no plan to create job opportunities for the youth or tackle poverty.

He warned that the conditions set by the IMF for loan would bring about unprecedented price hike. He claimed the new adviser to the premier on finance, State Bank of Pakistan governor and Federal Board of Revenue chairman were appointed on the wish of the IMF.

“The government is set to impose Rs750 billion new taxes and it will trigger another wave of price-hike,” he said.

Criticising the government over poor law and order situation, Aftab Sherpao called for effective enforcement of the National Action Plan to curb terrorism. He condemned the terrorist attacks in Balochistan and the killing of innocent people.

He said that the government should take practical steps to improve ties with neighboring states.

He urged the ruling party to fulfill its commitments made with the people of tribal districts by releasing the promised funds.Aftab Sherpao warned that if the government didn’t fulfill its commitments with the tribal people, the parties opposed to Fata’s merger with KP would exploit the situation. He said the role of the governor, chief minister and his advisers regarding tribal districts should be defined to prevent confusion

He condemned the murder and alleged rape of 10-year old Farishta in Islamabad and the insulting attitude of the police with the victim’s family. “The government would not have taken action if the social media had not raised this issue,” he argued.