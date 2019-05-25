close
Sun May 26, 2019
Thailand B clinch Leisure Leagues for Diplomats title

Sports

KARACHI: Thailand B recorded a 1-0 victory against Nigeria in the final of Six-a-Side Leisure Leagues for Diplomats at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

Thailand Embassy fielded two teams in the league, Thailand A and Thailand B. Both teams qualified for semi-finals. Thailand B defeated Thailand A by 2-0 score in their semi-final.

Nigeria made it to the final after a tough battle with Brazil, winning by 3-1 score on penalty kicks.

Eight teams, having representation of 12 nationalities, featured in the tournament: Europe, Internationals, Brazil, Thailand A and B, Russia, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.

The teams were divided into two groups. Top two teams from each group qualified for the semi-finals.

Group A consisted of Thailand B (7 points), Brazil (4 points), Saudi Arabia (3 points) and Europe (1 point). Group B had Nigeria (7 Points), Thailand A (6 points), Russia (1 point) and Internationals (0).

Ambassador of Greece Dimitris Hatzopoulos was the chief guest during the closing ceremony. He praised Mehmood Trunkwala, Chairman World Group, for hosting the league for diplomats.

