3 die in Dargai road accident

BATKHELA: Three people, including a man and his two sons, were killed in a road accident in Dargai area of Malakand district on Friday, sources said.
A car heading from Warai, Lower Dir, to Peshawar fell into a ravine while negotiating a sharp turn.
As a result, Makeez Khan, his sons Bahadar Sher and Ejaz Khan died on the spot. The locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the vehicle.
