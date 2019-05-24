close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

3 die in Dargai road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

BATKHELA: Three people, including a man and his two sons, were killed in a road accident in Dargai area of Malakand district on Friday, sources said.

A car heading from Warai, Lower Dir, to Peshawar fell into a ravine while negotiating a sharp turn.

As a result, Makeez Khan, his sons Bahadar Sher and Ejaz Khan died on the spot. The locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the vehicle.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar