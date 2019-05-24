AIOU and Chinese universities to work strengthening ODL system

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will further strengthen its collaborative partnership with the Chinese Universities, so as to expand and promote quality education through open distance learning system (ODL).

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his congratulatory message to the President of Yunnan Open University (YOU), China Du Junjun on the occasion of their 40th Anniversary.

The VC said, he was glad that the two universities had been close partner in the recent years, sharing their experience and expertise in providing efficient academic services to their students.

That’s our pride that Pakistan, China are enjoying outstanding cooperative partnership in all spheres of national life including the education.

It is a matter of great pleasure that AIOU and YOU are engaged in working out areas of mutual collaboration.

It is heartening to note that former Vice Chancellor, AIOU visited YOU in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and similarly Vice President YOU and his team visited AIOU in 2016 to launch their academic partnership.

AIOU is thankful to YOU for helping in establishing Chinese Language Center at its Regional Office, Lahore. And there is also a bilateral agreement to jointly introduce Printing Technology Diploma and holing of AIOU’s staff training at YOU.