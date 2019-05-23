Asif seeks Manzoor’s help to revive hockey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa met 1984 Olympic gold medal winning captain Manzoor Junior on Thursday in an effort to muster Olympian’s support for the uplift of the game in the country.

Later talking to ‘The News’, Asif said that he always put former Olympians in highest esteem. “Manzoor is one of the leading names in international hockey and has served Pakistan in real terms. He is one player who has all international gold medals which are at stake. His era as a player has special memories for Pakistan hockey.”

Manzoor, who was also accompanied by former international and 1994 World Cup winning team member Khawaja Junaid, assured Asif that he would support PHF in every positive step they take. “I am planning to meet Manzoor again at my return from Karachi where I would also hold meetings with Hanif Khan, Islahuddin Siddique and other Olympians during my stay there.” Manzoor Junior said he wants to help Pakistan hockey in its revival.