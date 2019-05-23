close
Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Khassaddars in SW to get salary before Eid

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

WANA: The government has released funds for the payment of 10 months outstanding salaries to the 3869 personnel of Khassadar force in South Waziristan district.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for the immediate release of funds to pay the stuck up 10 months salaries to the Khassadars. Commander Salim Khan Mahsud of the Khassadar force had apprised the prime minister of the issue of non-payment during his recent visit to South Waziristan district. Official sources said the personnel would now receive their all outstanding salaries before Eid.

