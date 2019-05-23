close
Fri May 24, 2019
I
INP
May 24, 2019

Youth kills father for asking about ‘lost’ mobile

Lahore

A youth killed his father by hitting his head with a baton for asking about a mobile phone here on Thursday.

Police said that Khalid Mehmood hailing from the Kot Lakhpat area worked on a food outlet near his residence. Khalid Mehmood when returned from job the other day was informed that the mobile of his son Sajid had lost. Khalid asked his son about the cell phone which he doubted that his son had gifted to some girl.

Annoyed over the inquiry by his father, Sajid hit hard the head of his father while he was asleep on the roof of his house and fled. The other family after hearing the screams and seeing Sajid fleeing went to the roof and found Khalid Mehmood dead. The body was removed to morgue. Police after registering a case against accused was raiding for his arrest.

