NAB needs to prove cases, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said on Thursday the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) objective should be to prove cases and not only to make arrests, Geo News reported.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to the NAB’s appeal against a suspect being investigated for alleged corruption, the chief justice questioned the accountability watchdog, saying: “The bureau is not only meant to make arrests. Its only objective should not be to register a case”.

The Supreme Court rejected the NAB’s appeal against the suspect Attaullah who was being investigated for alleged corruption as a cashier of the National Bank. The suspect had been acquitted by the high court four years ago.

The top judge remarked the NAB should bring the evidence along with the cases. “The suspect has been wrangled for the last 19 years. There is not a shred of evidence to support what the suspect has been accused of,” Justice Khosa said.

“What exactly does the NAB do? Is registering cases the only objective of the accountability watchdog?” Justice Khosa questioned. “Proving the case and ensuring punishment is also part of the NAB’s job.” He added: “Because of the NAB people are under mental stress.”