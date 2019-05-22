Rs 370m to be spent on upgrading BHUs, RHCs in Jhang

JHANG: District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Samiullah Wednesday said under the PM’s Health Initiative programme Rs 370 million would be spent for the up-gradation of BHUs and RHCs on modern lines in the district.

Addressing a briefing at his office, Dr Samiullah said under the PM's Health Initiative programme for eight districts including Jhang, round the clock health services at 24 Basic Health Units would be started.

He said trauma centres and neonatal nurseries would be established at five RHCs, OPD services from 8 am to 8 pm would be started at six BHUs, three urban filter clinics and one warehouse for the storage of medicines would be established in the district.

The CEO said that 271 new posts of medics and supporting staff had been created to fulfill the shortage of staff. He said that five children specialists, 27 women medical officers, 30 nurses, 63 LHVs, 60 security guards and 86 female patient attendants would be recruited.

Dr Samiullah said Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman and DC Jhang Tahir Wattoo were striving to make the programme fully functional at earliest.

After the up-gradation of health centres, medical services would be provided round-the-clock and 100-percent availability of medicines and paramedics would be ensured, he said. He added during recent visit the Punjab Chief minister had announced up-gradation of the DHQ hospital. MNAs, MPAs and their representatives were also present.