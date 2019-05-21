Minor girl’s murder, alleged rape

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday condemned the kidnapping and subsequent murder and alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in Islamabad and demanded the government to bring the accused to justice.

In a statement, he said the government should provide justice to the bereaved family. He said the accused should be punished severely as per the law of the land.

Aftab Sherpao added the unfortunate incident had saddened the entire nation. He said his party shared the grief of the victim’s family and stood by it at this hour of trial.

Meanwhile, he also expressed deep sorrow of the death of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Meher and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity and patience.