Oghi Tehsil govt to build small dam

MANSEHRA: The Jamaat-i-Islami-led tehsil government in Oghi is going to build a small dam in Nikka Pani to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of Darband and adjoining union councils.

“The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs555 million for a small dam, which would be built in Nikka Pani to bring a vast barren land under cultivation and meet potable water needs of people of various union councils,” Tehsil Nazim Raja Bashir told the council on Tuesday, which met in Oghi with convener Shaukat Awan in the chair.

The council also discussed in detail the civic issues faced by people in Oghi and rest of the tehsil and Bashir announced an early solution to those issues. Tehsil nazim said that Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company had transferred an amount of Rs2 million to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority for repairing of Oghi-Darband road and he was expecting work on that scheme just after the Eidul Fitr. Jamal Alvi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf councillor, raised the issue of delay in completion of development schemes, saying he was going to Anti-Corruption Establishment against contractors who didn’t complete development schemes despite receiving work order and payments.