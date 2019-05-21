KMU plans centre for hepatic, pancreatic diseases

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) visited Turkey on the invitation of Pak-Turk Friendship Organisation to explore the chances of collaboration and partnership with Turkish universities and teaching hospitals.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid led the delegation. The team members were Registrar Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dr Asif Ali and Dr Mushtaq Ahmad. The purpose was to strike collaborations with Istanbul Medipol University (IMU) and hospitals and with Memorial Healthcare Investment Inc, Istanbul (MHCII), Turkey.

President Pak-Turk Friendship Organisation Waqar Badshah was also present during the visit. The KMU delegation explored the chances of collaboration and partnership with Turkish universities and teaching hospitals in the fields of academics, research, faculty/students exchange and human resource development. Bilateral discussions on potential collaboration, especially in the field of liver transplant were made.

A team of medical experts and international office of MHCII (Ebru Tok, Hashim Carikli and Prof Dr Polat) agreed to develop a potential collaborative model. The delegation visited the Medipol University Istanbul and its attached Teaching Hospital, the Uskodar University Istanbul and its attached NP Istanbul Brain Hospital and Memorial group of Hospitals.

During the visit of IMU, a meeting was arranged in the office of Rector of IMU in which IMU Rector, Prof. Dr Sabahattin Aydin, Dean of Medical School of IMU, Prof. Dr Ertugrul Kilic, and Dean of International Medical School, Prof. Dr Abdul Qadir Omer, participated.

The KMU delegation had detailed meetings with the rectors, deans, hospital directors and other representatives of the institutions. Memorandums of understanding were signed for joint collaboration in different areas.

The KMU was interested in the establishment of state of the art Center for Hepatic & Pancreatic Diseases, Hepato–Biliary and Liver Transplant Surgery and non-communicable diseases at the KMU.

In this regards the KMU signed MOUs with Medipol University Istanbul / Teaching Hospital and Memorial group of Hospitals for the training of surgeons, nurses and other human resources for the Liver Transplant Center and provision of technical help in finalization of this project.