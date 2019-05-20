Charles, Camilla celebrate Anglo-Irish ties

LONDON: The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are making their fifth consecutive visit to Ireland — a trip aimed at further strengthening Anglo-Irish relations.

Charles and Camilla arrived privately for the visit, made at the request of the British government, which will also celebrate the links between the two countries and their people.

The prince has been a frequent visitor to Ireland in the aftermath of the Queen’s historic state visit in 2011 — the first by a British monarch to the Republic.

Clarence House said: “Their Royal Highnesses’ visit is made at the request of the British Government and will celebrate the links between the two nations and their people.

“Themes of their Royal Highnesses’ programme will include a focus on environmental sustainability and community involvement, as well as highlighting Irish culture and the country’s natural beauty.”