‘PTI govt believes in practical work, not hollow slogans’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the journey of public service launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will never stop.

Talking to various public representatives, who called on him at Chief Minister’s office here on Sunday, the CM said that the government was establishing the country in accordance with the ideals of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The chief minister said the PTI-led coalition government in Punjab believed in practical work and not hollow slogans. He said that he wanted to see every area of Punjab developed and prosperous.

The difference between developed and underprivileged areas would be mitigated during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said, adding that the people of far-flung areas would enjoy same facilities being provided to the people of Lahore.

He said that the governments kept on changing in our country but problems of people were never solved. However, he added, the PTI government had taken various steps to improve the living standard of the common man.

He said that common man was the centre of attention of the PTI government, as it had come to power with the agenda of public welfare. He promised that resources of Punjab would now be spent for the public welfare only, adding that the time of turning dreams into reality had come now and everyone would have to play his role for formation of the

Naya Pakistan.

He said that the government was paying special attention to education and health sectors. He said the government had less resources and gigantic issues, but it would overcome them with the help of the masses. The CM said that he was visiting remote tehsils and districts of Punjab and the process would continue in future as well.