Opposition parties gathering for self-interest, not national service: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate's Standing Committee for Information and Broadcast, Senator Faisal Javed has said the meeting of opposition parties is not being held on national agenda rather but on the basis of self-interest.

He said they are gathering at an Iftar party and this is not just first time they are doing so rather they are gathering to avoid accountability. He said their policy is the same as both (PPP) and (PML-N) have looted the country and transferred money abroad and made properties there. He said both parties rule the country and flee abroad.

Faisal held both parties (PPP, PML-N) responsible for the present crisis which brought the country at the brink of disaster. He said they have carried out charter of corruption not charter of democracy. He said they have plundered the country and made poor people poorer and only a particular class became richer. He said the people would not support them rather they have become alienated with them.

He said the country’s loans raised from Rs600 billion to Rs30,000 billion due to these two parties. He said they ruined all the institutions of the country. He said these parties are gathering to hide their corruption. He said whatever they may do and arrange Iftar parties but Imran Khan will not give them NRO. He said the money they have looted will have to be returned.