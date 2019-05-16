MWM rallies slam US policy on Iran

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) observed a countrywide Yaum-e-Murdabad America on Thursday. MWM workers and leaders demonstrated in different parts of the city as well as outside the Karachi Press Club.

MWM head Allama Syed Siraj lashed out at US President Donald Trump for strongly criticising Iran and said it was tantamount to extremism against the Muslim Ummah. Siraj warned America to defuse tense relations with Iran. He also asked the government of Pakistan to take serious notice of the tense relations between Iran and America.

Iran is committed to its obligations under an international nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal from the landmark agreement, its foreign minister said on Thursday, calling the reimposition of sanctions by Washington “unacceptable”.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comments in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo as tensions rise in the Middle East, fuelling concerns that the United States and Iran are heading for conflict.

Iran is exercising “maximum restraint in spite of the fact the United States withdrew from (the) JCPOA last May”, Zarif said at the start of his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

He was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in 2015 by the United States, Iran and other countries, under which Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment capacity and won sanctions relief in return.

Resolve to free Al-Quds

Our struggle will continue until such time as Al-Quds is liberated.

This resolve was expressed by Maulana Asad Ali Bhutto while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday. The press conference was jointly addressed by the Milli Yakjehti Council of Pakistan and the Palestine Foundation of Pakistan.

He suggested that May 31 be observed as the Al-Quds Day with rallies and processions to bring to the world’s notice the inherent injustices being heaped on the Palestinians.

He condemned in the most unequivocal terms the unqualified US support to Israel, especially the illicit move to shift its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which, he said, was a tacit recognition of the illicit state of Israel. He most bitterly condemned the stubborn US support for the state of Israel.

He asserted, “Palestine for the Palestinians.” He also called on the Arab states supporting the West against the Palestine Liberation Organisation to stop supporting the evil machinations of the US and support the cause of the Muslim world.

Sindh President Jamiat-e-Ulema of Pakistan Allama Qazi Noorani Siddiqui suggested that May 15 should be observed as black day, the day of the founding of the state of Israel.

“We should wholeheartedly support the Palestinian cause. Palestine belongs to the Palestinians,” he said.

He said that the Muslims should stop being silent spectators, and cited the case of a woman parliamentarian who had talked “very favourably of Israel” and hinted that Pakistan must recognise it.