Customs stops clearance of plastic scrap

KARACHI: More than 300 containers of plastic waste and scrap are stuck up at Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, as the Customs authorities have stopped clearance of these goods, an office-bearer of plastic scrap importers association said on Thursday.

“These containers are imported by different companies from different sources of the world, but have been detained on flimsy grounds,” he added.

Customs authorities said there were reports the importers of plastic scrap were availing undue benefit by purporting to be the manufacturers, while they were actually commercial importers and selling the imported item in the open market.

“Customs authorities have stopped the clearance of these consignments pending verification of the manufacturing facilities of these importers,” an official said, adding that the clearance of legitimate manufacturers would start from Monday.

Market sources said there was shortage of plastic waste / scrap and recycling industry was running into losses. The association said if the clearance was not started on Monday, they would approach the court of law to get their woes redressed.