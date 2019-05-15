close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
May 16, 2019

Banks probed in Germany over ‘tax evasion’

Top Story

P
Pa
May 16, 2019

BERLIN: German authorities have carried out raids on eight individuals and 11 banks in an investigation of suspected tax evasion stemming from the leaked Panama Papers.

News agency dpa reported that Frankfurt prosecutors said Wednesday’s raids in various parts of Germany also targeted the offices of four tax advisers.

The wealthy individuals are suspected of setting up letter-box companies via a former subsidiary of Deutsche Bank and evading taxes.Prosecutors did not specify which banks were searched in the operation, which followed searches at Deutsche Bank in November.

Deutsche Bank said the investigation was directed against private individuals, not against the company, that it is cooperating with prosecutors and was not a target of the current raids.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story