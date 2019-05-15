President Alvi signs amnesty scheme ordinance

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday signed the 2019 ordinance of tax amnesty scheme related to disclosing assets.

Following the President’s signature the scheme will come into effect across the country, which will be applicable on the undeclared assets until June 30.

A day earlier, the federal government had approved the amnesty scheme during a cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.