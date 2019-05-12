close
Mon May 13, 2019
AFP
May 13, 2019

Three bodies found with crossbow bolts in German hotel

World

AFP
May 13, 2019

BERLIN: German police were investigating on Sunday the deaths of three people found in a Bavarian hotel room with crossbow bolts in their bodies. The corpses, all of German citizens, and two crossbows were discovered around noon on Saturday in the remote riverside hotel in the city of Passau near the Austrian border. The three were a 33-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate state and a 30-year-old woman from Lower Saxony, who had jointly booked the room on Friday. Police said there were no initial indications that anyone else was involved. Postmortems will be carried out in coming days.

