Two killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: Two persons, including a soldier of paramilitary Frontier Corps, were killed and five others sustained injuries in separate incidents in the district on Saturday.

Registering case in Drab police post, Sifatullah, brother of Multan Khan who was a sepoy of the FC, said that they were in their home when heard gunshots outside the house.

He said that when family members came out of home they saw 30-year-old Multan Khan in a pool of blood in serious injured condition.

Sifatullah told the police that his brother succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. He said that family has no enmity.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. It was learnt that the family belongs to Bara in Khyber district and is presently living in the jurisdiction of Drab police post in Nowshera district.

In the second incident, a man was killed and five others sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire in Mughalki village in Misri Banda area.

Abdur Raziq in injured condition to the Misri Banda police that he and Faziq, Fazal Muhammad, Shahrukh Zohaib and Nabeel were present near the house of Mir Azam when Khalid, Anwar, Asif, Noor Ahmed, Mirag Gulzara, wife of Noor Hashim came and started indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, he said, Faziq was killed and the others sustained injuries. A man identified as Noor Ahmed of the rival group also sustained injuries in the firing.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera and then referred to a hospital in Peshawar and Mardan Medical Complex. The police have arrested some of the accused after registering the case.