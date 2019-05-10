Three killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Three people were killed in a road accident in Tando Allahyar. A vehicle loaded with vegetables overturned that resulted in the killing of three people, including a motorcyclist, in Tando Allahyar. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital, where they were identified as Ashiq, Sallo and Suneel Bhell.
