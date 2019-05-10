close
Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Three killed in road accident

National

SUKKUR: Three people were killed in a road accident in Tando Allahyar. A vehicle loaded with vegetables overturned that resulted in the killing of three people, including a motorcyclist, in Tando Allahyar. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital, where they were identified as Ashiq, Sallo and Suneel Bhell.

