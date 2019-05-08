close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 9, 2019

AkzoNobel installs 460kW solar panel

Business

 
May 9, 2019

KARACHI: AkzoNobel Pakistan (ANPL), a leading paints and coating company, has installed and successfully commissioned a 460kW DC power generating solar panel structure in its manufacturing site and office in Lahore, a statement said on Tuesday.

The project is a result of the company’s continuous sustainability focus that drives to improve the energy efficiency and cost effectiveness of its operations, it added.

The project, built on zero capital and operational expense, is estimated to deliver an annualised saving of around 14,000 euros. The installation of 1,393 panels will provide 520MWH/annum of green energy, it said. This is equivalent to replacing 1,000 barrels of gasoline or equivalent to 0.4 million pounds of coal burned. The project will reduce 387,000kg of carbon emissions/year. This can also be equated to 10,000 trees grown for 10 years, it added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business