AkzoNobel installs 460kW solar panel

KARACHI: AkzoNobel Pakistan (ANPL), a leading paints and coating company, has installed and successfully commissioned a 460kW DC power generating solar panel structure in its manufacturing site and office in Lahore, a statement said on Tuesday.

The project is a result of the company’s continuous sustainability focus that drives to improve the energy efficiency and cost effectiveness of its operations, it added.

The project, built on zero capital and operational expense, is estimated to deliver an annualised saving of around 14,000 euros. The installation of 1,393 panels will provide 520MWH/annum of green energy, it said. This is equivalent to replacing 1,000 barrels of gasoline or equivalent to 0.4 million pounds of coal burned. The project will reduce 387,000kg of carbon emissions/year. This can also be equated to 10,000 trees grown for 10 years, it added.