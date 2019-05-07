Shahram’s father dies, PBSA condoles

KARACHI: The top officials of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) have expressed their sorrow over the demise of the father of Shahram Changezi, one of the leading cueists of the country.

PBSA chairman Ali Asghar Valika and co-chairman Alamgir Anwar Shaikh expressed shock and grief as they learnt about the death of Sher Muhammad Changezi on Sunday. The Islamabad-based Shahram, who has represented Pakistan in quite a few international events, informed ‘The News’ that his father breathed his last abroad and he was also buried there. The deceased was 84.