Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

Criminals arrested

National

 
May 8, 2019

LAHORE: Iqbal Town Division police arrested 64 criminals during the last week and recovered drugs and weapons from them. Similarly, nine proclaimed offenders and 18 court absconders of A&B categories involved in theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Iqbal Town Division Police also arrested 21 criminals for firing in the air and on violations of Rental and Price Control Acts.

