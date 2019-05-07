Fesco number one distribution company of country: Khurram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Management chairman Khurram Mukhtar Tuesday said the Fesco had emerged as number one distribution company of the country due to collaborated efforts of its staff and close liaison with four million consumers. He was addressing a joint meeting of the business community and Fesco officers.
