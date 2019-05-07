close
Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

Fesco number one distribution company of country: Khurram

National

 
May 8, 2019

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Management chairman Khurram Mukhtar Tuesday said the Fesco had emerged as number one distribution company of the country due to collaborated efforts of its staff and close liaison with four million consumers. He was addressing a joint meeting of the business community and Fesco officers.

