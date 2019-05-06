TEVTA to begin commercial production of garments, footwear

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has decided to start commercial production of garments and footwear in government technical education and vocational training centre at Gulbahar.

According to a press release, the KP TEVTA will sign an agreement with private enterprise in this respect.According to KP TEVTA Managing Director Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, the government is planning to overcome the unemployment issue through starting production in technical institutions.

The KP TEVTA also held a job fair with the collaboration of the TVET sector support programme. Stalls of renewable solar energy, garments, electronics, etc were set up at the fair, in which students and participants from all walks of life took a keen interest.

Guard injured, Rs3m snatched

A security guard was wounded in another robbery incident in Hayatabad on Monday, a source said.The source said security guard Mazhar along with another person was attacked by the armed robbers when they were carrying around Rs3 million cash.

The source said the robbers shot and injured Mazhar and snatched the bag of cash. Meanwhile, another person was killed and two people were wounded over an old enmity in the limits of Paharipura Police Station.