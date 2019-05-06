Cricket tournament concludes

TIMERGARA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Lower Dir, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah and MPA Shafiullah Khan, on Monday, distributed prizes at the end of a cricket tournament in Lower Dir district.

Adil Khan Memorial Double Wicket Cricket Tournament was held at Soghalay Talash. The function was also addressed by Timergara tehsil nazim Riaz Muhammad, organiser of the event Muhammad Arifullah, Muhammad Ibrar and others.

Prominent Pashto poet Fazal Hakim Andaleeb recited his poetry on the occasion. A total of 32 teams from four union councils of Talash participated in the tournament that lasted for more than 15 days.

The final match was won by Talash Cricket Club against the team of Khan Serai after an interesting competition. A large number of spectators watched the match.Speaking on the occasion, MPA Shafiullah said that all pledges made with people before the election would be fulfilled.

He said that efforts were underway for construction of Gopalum Irrigation Channel on River Panjkora that would irrigate lands in Timergara, Talash and Adenzai. The MPA said the PC-1 of the scheme had been prepared and he was hoping to start work on it in the near future.

The MPA said that a degree college in Talash had been sanctioned and work on the project would start soon.About the ongoing work on the Talash bypass road, he said the government had released funds for it while Rs90 million more had been sought to make payment to the landowners.

MNA Syed Mehboob Shah said that natural gas would be supplied to all villages of Talash. He said the government had established a Nadra office at Talash to facilitate local residents. The MNA said that 80km link roads in PK-15 would be constructed on prime minister’s directives, the PC-1 for which had already been prepared by the Communication and Works Department.

Timergara tehsil nazim Riaz Muhammad, MNA Mehboob Shah and MPA Shafiullah Khan announced Rs30,000 each for the organising committee of the tournament. They distributed trophies and other prizes among the winner, runner-up teams and best players of the event.