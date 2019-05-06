Flour price increased in upper Hazara

MANSEHRA: The flour price has been increased in upper parts of Hazara after the Punjab government imposed inter-provincial and the inter-districts ban on the mobility of wheat earlier this month.

The price of 40kg flour bag has been increased by Rs60 in Mansehra and its suburbs, Rs80 in Oghi and Balakot and over Rs120 in Torghar and Kohistan districts.The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department, in accordance with its set schedule, suspended wheat supply to flour mills on April 30.

“Though there is no shortage of flour at this stage, a flour crisis/shortage is expected in coming weeks and months as the Punjab government imposed a ban on transportation of what into KP and other provinces,” Mohammad Shahzad, a trader, told reporters.

He said the government should take precautionary measures to avert a possible shortage of the commodity in various parts of Hazara, particularly in Mansehra.Assistant Food Controller Mansehra, Mohammad Shaukat, admitted that prices of flour had increased but he refuted any shortage of flour in markets.Shaukat said that his department was active to prevent hoarding of flour and wheat in Mansehra.