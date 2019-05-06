FIA inspector accused of misusing powers

Former independent candidate for PK-63 in Nowshera district, Shamsur Rehman, has asked the authorities concerned to take action against a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inspector for allegedly misusing his powers.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he said that Shams Associates in Nowshera provides consultation and other services to students who wish to receive education abroad on scholarships.

He said that his institution is properly registered with the Skill Development Council.Shamsur Rehman said that FIA Inspector Nowshera, Saadat Khan, called him to his office and kept him in the lockup illegally for two weeks.

During the illegal confinement, he alleged, the inspector hurled abuses and physically tortured him and even threatened him to block his and his family members national identity cards and put his name in the red book.

He demanded the prime minister, interior minister, chief minister and director general of the FIA to hold an inquiry and take legal action against the inspector.