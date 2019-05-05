Three injured in east London shooting

LONDON: Three men have been injured in a shooting in east London.Scotland Yard said the victims, believed to be aged 23, 28 and 30, suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Leyton High Road. Officers were called to the scene at about 8.50pm on Saturday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the three men were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. Their injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening. “Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command have been informed,” the spokesman added. “There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

A Section 60 order has been put in place, which allows officers to stop and search anyone in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference Cad 6867/4May or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.