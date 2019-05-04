It’s hard for PTI govt to complete tenure: Hashmi

MULTAN: Senior politician Javed Hashmi said on Saturday it seemed hard for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to complete its five-year tenure.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he prayed for Prime Minister Imran Khan to complete his tenure as he did not seems serious about the people of Pakistan. He said he (PM) had largely disappointed people so far.

He also criticised the media censorship, saying that only desired agenda was being allowed to be presented by the media.

About any deal between the government and Nawaz Sharif, he said jails were litmus test for imprisoned leadership.

Hashmi said he had faced military courts and Bhutto’s courts. He said respect of vote is not merely a slogan but a complete philosophy. Hashmi said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used as a tool against political rivals.