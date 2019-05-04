Alumni reunion held at Arid Agriculture University

Rawalpindi : Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organised the alumni reunion 2019 for students who graduated from the University with an aim to reconnect the graduates with their alma mater to commemorate their wonderful past and to celebrate their present achievements and to strengthen professional networking for bright future.

Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abassi, pro-Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest while deans, directors, faculty members, a large number of alumni, government officials, staff, and students of the university attended the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abassi expressed gratitude to the alumni and said that success of any university depended upon how brilliantly its alumni performed in professional life.

He said that alumni can play an active role in developing goodwill of the University and this gathering would be a source of remembering each other, exchange of information and provide place to establish a forum to exchange thoughts and develop ideas not only for the betterment of University but also for the country. The pro- vice chancellor also informed the gathering about the recent research & development activities of the varsity and talked about future plans. He hoped for sustainable relations among the alumni and wished them every success in their professional lives.

Earlier, Dr. Zamrud Iqbal a senior faculty member and ex-alumni of the university, in his welcome address, briefed the alumni on recent advancements in academics and student facilities. He also explained the future plans of the alumni office and informed the gathering that such reunion for graduates would be organize at the faculties and departments level in future as well.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi also presented shield to Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) who is also an alumni of the university and was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by government of Pakistan for his extraordinary contribution in his respective field.

The event was fascinated with Sofiana Kalam, Cultural Show, Poetry, Drama Regarding Alumni Life & Activities, and views by ex-Alumni, followed by dinner, in which participants actively gathered to recall unforgettable memories.

On the occasion, alumnus congratulated the faculty and lauded the efforts of the organisers and support staff for organising the successful event. They hoped that PMAS-AAUR management should organise such events on regular basis.