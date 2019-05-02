HBL recognised at BRI Forum in China

Beijing: A high powered delegation from HBL led by Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO HBL, attended the financial forums held under the aegis of Second Belt and Road (BRI) Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, China HBL was a guest of the Chinese Ministry of Finance and People’s Bank of China.

While in China, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, attended the Second Belt and Road Bankers Roundtable. The event was hosted by ICBC and participated by the leading banks from BRI countries. Mr. Aurangzeb was the only panelist from Pakistani banks who spoke at the panel. Speaking at the Roundtable, Mr. Aurangzeb President & CEO HBL stressed on exploring pro-active measures to strengthen cooperation in green finance development, risk management & project governance and raising capacity and service standards to better empower Belt and Road cooperation.

Mr. Aurangzeb, also attended the Financial Connectivity forum. The forum was hosted jointly by Chinese Ministry of Finance and People’s Bank of China.****