SFA president Khadim chairs SAFF ExCo meeting

KARACHI: Sindh Football Association’s (SFA) president Khadim Ali Shah chaired the ExCo meeting of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) held in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday.

The meeting was followed by SAFF Congress which ratified all those decisions the ExCo had taken. Khadim, also the vice-president of SAFF, chaired ExCo in the absence of president Qazi Salahuddin of Bangladesh.

“Special attention is being given to the development of youth football in South Asia” Khadim said. “We, the members of SAFF, are very motivated to take the game to the next stage after the recognition by the AFC and FIFA. In fact it will help in many ways to promote the game in the region. There will be more resources available now to enhance the quality of the competition,” said Khadim, a former MNA.

Disclosing the details of the activities, he said youth events for both genders were approved. “SAFF Women Championship is the salient feature of the calendar but it also includes youth events for both genders. Even an Under-15 (boys) school competition has also been included,” he said.