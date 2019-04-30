close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Uzbek hockey team win practice match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Visiting Uzbekistan hockey team in their opening practice match of a five-match tour beat Tariq Butt Academy 2-1 here at Johar Town Stadium on Monday. Ruslan Satlecov scored both the goal from the Uzbek side in field moves while the only goal from the TB Academy side came off the stick of its captain Imran Ramzan on a penalty corner.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports