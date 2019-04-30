Fazl rejects decision of putting madaris under Education Ministry

ISLAMABAD: While rejecting decision of putting madaris under the Ministry of Education, central ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that no one has any power to change syllabus of madaris, rather improvement should be made in educational institutions before this move.

The JUI-F chief expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Monday night. He announced that they would fight for the protection of madaris. He said that they are in the ground and have carried out 12 million marches and those who join us will be welcomed and our campaign will continue despite those who do not want to join us.

The JUI-F chief said that educational institutions are being discussed now for getting loan from IMF while an awkward method was being adopted for getting the loan. He said improper talks were made about madaris and their registration under the Education Ministry. He said that ‘made in America’ syllabus is being taught so far. He said that efforts are being made to eliminate freedom of madaris. He said that British wanted to ruin madaris and now the US wanted the same. He said that there is an international agenda against madaris and our aid is being conditioned with action against madaris. He questioned whether there was extremism in madaris or in syllabus?

Fazlur Rehman said that extremism is a social malady and madaris have nothing to do with it. He said that rubble of 70 years old cruel attitude should not be put on madaris.

He urged the union of madaris not to hold talks with government and said it is settled that any step regarding madaris would not be taken without consultation with madaris.